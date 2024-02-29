MP Shocker: Teacher Sodomises Class 6 Boy In Gwalior, Threatens To Fail Him In Exams

MP: Teacher Rapes Class 6 Boy In Gwalior, Threatens To Fail Him In Exams If Anyone Finds Out | Representational Pic

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shameful incident, a teacher of a private school allegedly sodomised a class 6 boy in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday.

The accused, who is the son of the principal, threatened to kill the victim. He also warned the 13-year-old child to keep the incident secret or else he would fail him in exams. However, as soon as the victim reached home, he started crying and narrated the entire ordeal. The parents then took him to the police station where an FIR was lodged.

The victim, a minor student, said that he studies in class 6. According to the victim, the teacher was harassing him for several days.

On the evening of February 28, the accused called the boy at the Kila Gate by phone and said that he wanted to discuss something regarding the exam. When the student reached there, the teacher took him to a nearby Dharamshala. There he started doing obscene acts with the child.

Teacher threatened to kill the boy

After some time, the accused asked the student to come to the fort tomorrow as there were many people at the place. When the student started crying, first he lured him that he would get him passed, but then he started threatening him. The accused threatened to kill the child as well.

The frightened child reached home and told this incident to his parents, who then took him to Gwalior police station late at night and informed the police.

Gwalior's CSP Shubhra Srivastava said that on the complaint of the minor student, a criminal case has been registered against the accused teacher under various sections. The teams that went to arrest the accused raided many places on Wednesday but he was not caught. ​