MP: Tantriks Gang-Rape Woman Promising Motherhood In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Three accused have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 28 year old woman who was unable to conceive even after eight years of marriage in Guna. She was lured into a trap under the guise of guaranteeing motherhood through tantric rituals and witchcraft. The woman was also threatened with death.

The victim, a resident of Guna district, was unable to conceive despite nearly eight years of marriage, leading her to fall prey to the trap of tantriks and occult practices. The tantriks allegedly promised her motherhood and coerced her into participating in a collective act of sexual assault under the pretext of rituals.

Furthermore, she claimed to have been threatened with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

The incident came to light when the victim's mother noticed her distress and inquired about the cause, prompting the victim to disclose her ordeal. Following family counsel, the victim lodged a complaint at the Nai Sarai police station against the perpetrators.

Notably, the woman, married in 2015, had been undergoing immense emotional distress due to her inability to conceive, which was exploited by the accused, Mohan Jatav, who ensnared her into the web of tantric rituals.

Mohan reportedly convinced the victim that through occult practices, she could conceive. Believing him, the lady visited his residence, where she was sexually assaulted. She was further victimised by Sitaram and Ganeshram Kushwah, resident of Dungasara, who also lured her with false promises of childbirth through witchcraft.

Inspector in-charge, Ashutosh Gupta, said that the victim, resident of Guna, reported that despite eight years of marriage, she remained childless, leading her to fall into the clutches of tantriks who took advantage of her desperation.

Following the complaint, the police swiftly took action, arresting all three accused and registering an FIR against them.