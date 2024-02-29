Bhopal: Born On Feb 29, They’ve Grown By Leaps And Bounds

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local residents born on February 29 are excited to celebrate their birthday after a gap of four years. Some of them have taken leave, others plan to donate blood and celebrate the day with family members and friends. Free Press spoke to three such persons.

Excerpts:

Born in 1964, I am just 15

Pradeep Pandey who works at a private firm in Bhopal will celebrate his 60th birthday on Thursday. His family and friends are more excited to celebrate his birthday than him because it falls once in four years. They get four cakes to cut together. “I was born on February 29, 1964. It means I will be 15 years old now though. My birthday is celebrated on two days on February 28 and March 1. I donate blood every year on my birthday. I have been doing this since I was 23,” Pradeep said.

My 6th birthday

Shyam Sunder Shrivastav who hails from Bhopal and works in Boston Consulting Group, Mumbai, will celebrate his 6th birthday on Thursday. He will turn 24 this year. He took leave from office to celebrate his birthday with friends. His parents and family members will attend it online. Normally, his birthday is celebrated either on February 28 and March 1. “My birthday is always a talking point. Some people crack jokes but I don’t mind. I feel blessed that my birthday falls on February 29,” he added.

‘I’m special’

Mansi Atre who is preparing for CS exams is excited. “I am quite excited because it falls once every four years. It gives realwala birthday feeling,” she said. Her parents celebrate her birthday on February 28 every year. “Earlier, I used to feel bad to think that my birthday falls once every four years. But my parents made me realise that I am unique and special. That's why it happened. Now, I feel lucky.”