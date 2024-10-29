Bookworm's Nook | Dopamine Detox: The Mantra Of Productive Life

Living in an era dominated by the internet, most of us have some or the other addictions and our ways of distraction that provide us an escape from the monotony of daily life.

In today's digital age we often grapple with a compromised focus.

The contender which tops the list of our distraction is-'SOCIAL MEDIA', which is one of the major hurdles towards productivity.

We live in an era of quick distractions and easy addictions. More than often we forget to draw a line between needs and wants.

While we struggle with the rights and the wrongs, that's when the need of Dopamine Detox paves its way in.

Author- Thibaut Meurisse

The author has blessed us with a pragmatic guide to stay focused with rational solutions. He has shed light on the the ways dopamine and stimulation control our lives.

It's a short book which can easily be read in a single seating.

In a nutshell, Dopamine Detox is a must-read guide to declutter your mind and gain clarity.

By the end of each chapter you can find action steps which is like a fun workbook for that specific lesson.

In conclusion, by the end of this book we'll be able to stop letting the external factors hijack our brains and regain control of it instead.