 Bookworm's Nook | Dopamine Detox: The Mantra Of Productive Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBookworm's Nook | Dopamine Detox: The Mantra Of Productive Life

Bookworm's Nook | Dopamine Detox: The Mantra Of Productive Life

The contender which tops the list of our distraction is-'SOCIAL MEDIA', which is one of the major hurdles towards productivity.

Khadija ChakeraUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 08:22 AM IST
article-image

Living in an era dominated by the internet, most of us have some or the other addictions and our ways of distraction that provide us an escape from the monotony of daily life.

In today's digital age we often grapple with a compromised focus.

The contender which tops the list of our distraction is-'SOCIAL MEDIA', which is one of the major hurdles towards productivity.

We live in an era of quick distractions and easy addictions. More than often we forget to draw a line between needs and wants.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Escort Convoy Involved In Multi-Car Collision In Thiruvananthapuram; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Escort Convoy Involved In Multi-Car Collision In Thiruvananthapuram; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Air India Suspends 10 Cabin Crew Members Amid Concerns Over Revised Policy
Air India Suspends 10 Cabin Crew Members Amid Concerns Over Revised Policy
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sandip Dhurve Replaced By Raju Todsam From Arni Seat In BJP's New Candidate List
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sandip Dhurve Replaced By Raju Todsam From Arni Seat In BJP's New Candidate List
Sachin Kurmi Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation, MCOCA Likely To Be Imposed
Sachin Kurmi Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation, MCOCA Likely To Be Imposed

While we struggle with the rights and the wrongs, that's when the need of Dopamine Detox paves its way in.

Read Also
Bookworm's Nook | Life Management: The Book Which Revolutionises Learning
article-image

Author- Thibaut Meurisse

The author has blessed us with a pragmatic guide to stay focused with rational solutions. He has shed light on the the ways dopamine and stimulation control our lives.

It's a short book which can easily be read in a single seating.

In a nutshell, Dopamine Detox is a must-read guide to declutter your mind and gain clarity.

By the end of each chapter you can find action steps which is like a fun workbook for that specific lesson.

In conclusion, by the end of this book we'll be able to stop letting the external factors hijack our brains and regain control of it instead.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bookworm's Nook | Dopamine Detox: The Mantra Of Productive Life

Bookworm's Nook | Dopamine Detox: The Mantra Of Productive Life

Indore: Reckless SUV Driver Injures Two Girls Making Diwali Rangoli, One Critical

Indore: Reckless SUV Driver Injures Two Girls Making Diwali Rangoli, One Critical

Everyone Has A Role To Play In Saving Earth: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Everyone Has A Role To Play In Saving Earth: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Diwali 2024: MP Government Exempts Street Vendors From Market Tax & Tah Bazari Tax From Dhanteras...

Diwali 2024: MP Government Exempts Street Vendors From Market Tax & Tah Bazari Tax From Dhanteras...

Digital Arrest: Fraudsters Targets Who Are Having Bulgy Pockets

Digital Arrest: Fraudsters Targets Who Are Having Bulgy Pockets