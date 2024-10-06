 Bookworm's Nook | Life Management: The Book Which Revolutionises Learning
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBookworm's Nook | Life Management: The Book Which Revolutionises Learning

Bookworm's Nook | Life Management: The Book Which Revolutionises Learning

'Life Management' by Naveen Krishna Rai transforms dry theories into captivating stories, providing practical, real-world insights to simplify your learning journey.

Khadija ChakeraUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Bookworm's Nook | Life Management: The Book Which Revolutionises Learning | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Struggling to grasp complex management concepts? 'Life Management' by Naveen Krishna Rai transforms dry theories into captivating stories, providing practical, real-world insights to simplify your learning journey.

The book is divided into engaging, relatable content, making it easy to understand.

It uses storytelling to introduce theories, making complex ideas intuitive and engaging. Each chapter begins with an intriguing narrative that illustrates key concepts, making theory accessible before you even dive in.

Also, the captivating titles will keep you hooked right from the start and set stage for insightful and compelling management lessons.

FPJ Shorts
Kunal Kamra Vs Bhavish Aggarwal: Comedian Takes On Ola Boss After Being Accused Of Making Paid Posts Over E-Scooters
Kunal Kamra Vs Bhavish Aggarwal: Comedian Takes On Ola Boss After Being Accused Of Making Paid Posts Over E-Scooters
'India To Become Next Semiconductor Hub For The World,' Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
'India To Become Next Semiconductor Hub For The World,' Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates & Videos: Wounded Team India Meets Confident Pakistan In High-Profile Dubai Match
IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates & Videos: Wounded Team India Meets Confident Pakistan In High-Profile Dubai Match
IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Down Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh & Jitesh Sharma’s Batting In Mumbaikar Style; Video
IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Down Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh & Jitesh Sharma’s Batting In Mumbaikar Style; Video

But that's not all - it also weaves in timeless wisdom from various religious and ancient scriptures, adding depth and spiritual context to management theories.

Why you should read this?

· Effective goal-setting strategies

· Prioritisation techniques

· Overcoming self-doubt

· Helps in unlocking personal growth

Read Also
Tome & Plume: Bhopal Spreads Canvas For Bhadury’s Bengali Novel 'Abhishapta Chambal' &...
article-image

Tête-à-tête with the author

Q- Why connecting stories with management?

A- Management isn't just for business schools, it's an essential life skill. By linking everyday experiences with management principles, I aimed to create a heart-to-heart connection with my readers, making management more accessible and relatable.

Q- A lesson that resonates with you?

A- The first chapter of the book 'Hamesha yaad rakhe aap vastav mein chahte kya hai (always remember what do you really want), is the one I connect the most with.

Before any task, I ask myself what do I really want to achieve.

Clarify your goals, create a plan, and stay focused. Invest in your growth, develop yourself, and prioritize education. Remember, knowledge and credentials are invaluable assets that will serve you well throughout your journey.

Read Also
Navratri 2024: 7 Best Events To Fuel Your Garba Fever In Indore
article-image

Q- What do you hope readers take away from your book?

A- I hope readers take away two key lessons from my book-

1.) Always protect yourself from being misled.

2.) Never get exploited, including self-deception.

Always remember that everybody's fighting a silent battle, contribute positively to others' lives by alleviating pain or enhancing happiness.

Most importantly, maintain healthy boundaries: offer support generously, but set limits to protect yourself.

Q- Any management misconception that your book dispels?

A- One common misconception my book debunks is the idea that humans take rational decisions. I encourage readers to acknowledge that we're 'flawsome' – imperfect yet capable.

Therefore, I emphasize the importance of having a contingency plan – a Plan B – to adapt to unpredictable situations and human flaws.

Q- Advice to the readers?

A- All your decisions should be based on your courage, not fear. Life is precious and fleeting. Embrace uncertainty, take bold risks and live fully.

-Naveen Krishna Rai, Senior Manager, IIM Indore

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: '12th Fail' Star Medha Shankar Seeks Blessings At Mahakaleshwar Temple; Joins Sacred Bhasma...

WATCH: '12th Fail' Star Medha Shankar Seeks Blessings At Mahakaleshwar Temple; Joins Sacred Bhasma...

Bookworm's Nook | Life Management: The Book Which Revolutionises Learning

Bookworm's Nook | Life Management: The Book Which Revolutionises Learning

MP October 6 Weather Updates: Eastern Parts To Experience Drizzles Till October 10; Winters To...

MP October 6 Weather Updates: Eastern Parts To Experience Drizzles Till October 10; Winters To...

Indore Crime Round-Up: Truck Mows Down Man; Man Booked For Molesting Subordinate; Youth Booked For...

Indore Crime Round-Up: Truck Mows Down Man; Man Booked For Molesting Subordinate; Youth Booked For...

MP Education Updates: State Education Centre Releases Marks Distribution Scheme For Class 5, 8...

MP Education Updates: State Education Centre Releases Marks Distribution Scheme For Class 5, 8...