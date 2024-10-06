Bookworm's Nook | Life Management: The Book Which Revolutionises Learning | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Struggling to grasp complex management concepts? 'Life Management' by Naveen Krishna Rai transforms dry theories into captivating stories, providing practical, real-world insights to simplify your learning journey.

The book is divided into engaging, relatable content, making it easy to understand.

It uses storytelling to introduce theories, making complex ideas intuitive and engaging. Each chapter begins with an intriguing narrative that illustrates key concepts, making theory accessible before you even dive in.

Also, the captivating titles will keep you hooked right from the start and set stage for insightful and compelling management lessons.

But that's not all - it also weaves in timeless wisdom from various religious and ancient scriptures, adding depth and spiritual context to management theories.

Why you should read this?

· Effective goal-setting strategies

· Prioritisation techniques

· Overcoming self-doubt

· Helps in unlocking personal growth

Tête-à-tête with the author

Q- Why connecting stories with management?

A- Management isn't just for business schools, it's an essential life skill. By linking everyday experiences with management principles, I aimed to create a heart-to-heart connection with my readers, making management more accessible and relatable.

Q- A lesson that resonates with you?

A- The first chapter of the book 'Hamesha yaad rakhe aap vastav mein chahte kya hai (always remember what do you really want), is the one I connect the most with.

Before any task, I ask myself what do I really want to achieve.

Clarify your goals, create a plan, and stay focused. Invest in your growth, develop yourself, and prioritize education. Remember, knowledge and credentials are invaluable assets that will serve you well throughout your journey.

Read Also Navratri 2024: 7 Best Events To Fuel Your Garba Fever In Indore

Q- What do you hope readers take away from your book?

A- I hope readers take away two key lessons from my book-

1.) Always protect yourself from being misled.

2.) Never get exploited, including self-deception.

Always remember that everybody's fighting a silent battle, contribute positively to others' lives by alleviating pain or enhancing happiness.

Most importantly, maintain healthy boundaries: offer support generously, but set limits to protect yourself.

Q- Any management misconception that your book dispels?

A- One common misconception my book debunks is the idea that humans take rational decisions. I encourage readers to acknowledge that we're 'flawsome' – imperfect yet capable.

Therefore, I emphasize the importance of having a contingency plan – a Plan B – to adapt to unpredictable situations and human flaws.

Q- Advice to the readers?

A- All your decisions should be based on your courage, not fear. Life is precious and fleeting. Embrace uncertainty, take bold risks and live fully.

-Naveen Krishna Rai, Senior Manager, IIM Indore