Book Review: Love Stays… Loss Is A Phase |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘The girl who kept falling in love’ is an easy-to-read book that attempts to connect with readers through the use of first person dwelling into thoughts, imaginations and stories from the author Rheea Mukherjee. The book has added some well-organised and analytical views of people into various categories and ideas. The book tells the story of Kaya, who falls in love with men and marries a Muslim, who 'converts' to Hinduism. However, it doesn’t last.

What lasts for her is a special romance with a girl named Anna, who lives in her memories even after committing suicide. The incompleteness of love and perfect relationship is often relative for many women in India. The book though contains enough drama and action, could use more of visualization to help readers experience the story.

The story carries a lot of characters and elements attempting to engage a different set of audience. The author has a flair for rhyming and has added some small poetic verses in the book. The author has attempted to be honest and written as it flows, instead of planning. One can notice the simplicity that comes with it.

The author aims to expand ideas and bring the idea of love irrespective of gender to more common ideas. Her writing is a good attempt in this direction.

Book Name: The girl who kept falling in love

Author: Rheea Mukherjee

Rating: 3.8 out of 5

Favorite quote- ‘They will consume all of us with their hate first. But then we'll build love. But that's later.’