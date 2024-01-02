MP: Alert Raised As Letter Threatening Blasts In 8 States On Republic Day Emerges In Khandwa

Representational Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing protests over the new law on hit-and-run cases, the administration and local police switched into alert mode after they found a letter threatening to deliver a blast in eight states of the country on Republic Day.

According to the information, the letter was recovered at one school in Khandwa. In the letter, it has been written that on January 26, bombs will be blasted at various places and the Prime Minister will be bombed. There is also mention of the terrorist organisation ISIS in this.

Local police informed that though the letter was received on December 28, it came to light on Tuesday only. The police have already begun an investigation into the matter.

Sunil Jain, principal of Patajan Higher Secondary School in Khalwa block of Khandwa district, said that on December 28, when the school staff opened the main gate in the morning, they saw a letter pasted on the main gate lock.

"The staff brought it to me, and when I looked at the letter, the first thing that was written was 'Allah Hu Akbar'. I immediately rushed to the police station and informed the police about the letter. The police came and took away the letter. After this, the police did not give any information," the principal said.

Sources claimed that such letters have reached other schools also, but this has not been officially confirmed.

As per the information, the letter contains Pakistan Zindabad and Allah Hu Akbar. "On January 26 you people will celebrate Republic Day and we will bomb the school. There will be explosions at many places including Anand Nagar, Mata Chowk, Ramnagar, Budhwara Bazaar, Bus Stand of Khandwa. We aim to liberate Delhi. For which we will kill. We will blow up the Prime Minister also. ISIS will take responsibility for the teachers and students who die in schools."

At the end of the letter, it is written that blasts will be carried out in eight states on January 26, while in Delhi, blasts will take place on January 30.

Police engaged in investigation

Additional SP (Rural) Rajesh Raghuvanshi said, "Information has come to light that the school has received a threatening letter. I have instructed the local police to investigate." Khalwa police station in-charge Omesh Marko said that the police are investigating at their level. "Initially, it seems to be someone's mischief, but we won't take it lightly."