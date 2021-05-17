Black fungus: Indore Municipal Corporation to keep track of health status of Covid-19 patients

Black fungus show symptoms like excessive runny nose, swelling on face, pain in eyes, eyelid loss, blurred vision, blood of coughing, nasal congestion, nasal bloating, nasal blood, loss of taste etc.

Along with this, operators will give suggestions on how to avoid black fungus. “The patient can avoid this disease by taking a little care at home. Blood sugar test has to be done 5 times a day (before breakfast, before lunch, after lunch, before dinner and after dinner),” Pal said.

Also, adequate intake of fluids, a high-protein diet and sufficiently balanced diet will also help in preventing the fungal infection.

Besides, the suspects are advised take medicines prescribed by the doctor.