Black fungus: Indore Municipal Corporation to keep track of health status of Covid-19 patients

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will monitor the health condition of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals March 1.
A five-member team of operators have been formed who will sit at Covid-19 Control room and make calls to discharged patients to know about their health status.
“The operators will give information about symptoms of black fungus to patients. If any patient confirmed having symptoms, he/she will be referred to MY Hospital so that the infection does not spread much and the patient can be treated at the initial stage,” said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.
Black fungus show symptoms like excessive runny nose, swelling on face, pain in eyes, eyelid loss, blurred vision, blood of coughing, nasal congestion, nasal bloating, nasal blood, loss of taste etc.
Along with this, operators will give suggestions on how to avoid black fungus. “The patient can avoid this disease by taking a little care at home. Blood sugar test has to be done 5 times a day (before breakfast, before lunch, after lunch, before dinner and after dinner),” Pal said.
Also, adequate intake of fluids, a high-protein diet and sufficiently balanced diet will also help in preventing the fungal infection.
Besides, the suspects are advised take medicines prescribed by the doctor.
