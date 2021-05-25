Black fungus in Indore: 13 discharged from MYH a silver lining

Indore: While the cases of mucormycosis (Black Fungus) are increasing in city, discharge of 13 patients from MY Hospital on Tuesday was a silver lining.It is for the first time when such number of people suffering from black fungus have been discharged from hospital in one day.

According to Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, these patients didn't have severe infection and were treated through oral medication.

Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said, "About 263 patients are getting treatment in the hospital. Many of the patients are recovering as our team is dedicatedly serving the patients." Three patients died due to the disease on Tuesday and total number of deaths in hospital are 18, so far.