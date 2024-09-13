 BJP’s Jitendra Rathore Wins Indore Municipal Corporation Ward-83 By-Polls By Over 4K Votes
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBJP’s Jitendra Rathore Wins Indore Municipal Corporation Ward-83 By-Polls By Over 4K Votes

BJP’s Jitendra Rathore Wins Indore Municipal Corporation Ward-83 By-Polls By Over 4K Votes

BJP candidate Rathore secured a total of 6,490 votes, while Congress candidate Joshi received only 2,235 votes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate Jitendra Rathore won bypolls held in ward 83 of Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday. Rathore defeated Congress candidate Vikas Joshi by 4255 votes.

Deputy District Election Officer Rajendra Raghuvanshi informed that the counting of votes began at 9 a.m. at Nehru Stadium. Eleven tables were set up for the counting, with four tables kept in reserve. Elaborate arrangements were made for the process.

Read Also
President's Visit To Indore: Rashtrapathi Bhavan Has Fixed Only One-Hour Time For DAVV Convocation
article-image

BJP candidate Rathore secured a total of 6,490 votes, while Congress candidate Joshi received only 2,235 votes.

It is notable that following the death of BJP councillor Kamal Laddha from IMC ward-83, the seat fell vacant and the by-election was conducted. Voting for this seat was held on Wednesday, where out of 21,700 voters, only 8,900 cast their votes, accounting for a turnout of just 41.32%.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka PGCET 2024 Admit Card OUT; Know Important Details Inside
Karnataka PGCET 2024 Admit Card OUT; Know Important Details Inside
Navi Mumbai To World Trade Center Costs ₹270; NMMT Ticket Fare Shocks Bus Commuters
Navi Mumbai To World Trade Center Costs ₹270; NMMT Ticket Fare Shocks Bus Commuters
Punjab: Youth Who Killed His Sister’s Rapist Seen Smiling & Waving While Being Escorted By Cop In Court Premises; Video Viral
Punjab: Youth Who Killed His Sister’s Rapist Seen Smiling & Waving While Being Escorted By Cop In Court Premises; Video Viral
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 5, Part 2)
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 5, Part 2)
Read Also
After 50-Plus Years, Madhya Pradesh To Rewrite Its District Gazetteers
article-image

EVMs Secured After Voting; Results Declared at Nehru Stadium

All schools and colleges located in the ward were closed, and a holiday was also declared in Anganwadis. Business establishments and employees were given a day off for voting on the instructions of the collector.

After the voting was completed, EVMs were placed in the strong room set up at Nehru Stadium. There were six candidates in the fray. The BJP had fielded Jitendra (Jitu) Rathore, while Congress had fielded Vikas Joshi. The counting of votes began at Nehru Stadium on Friday morning. Elaborate arrangements were made for the counting of votes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP’s Jitendra Rathore Wins Indore Municipal Corporation Ward-83 By-Polls By Over 4K Votes

BJP’s Jitendra Rathore Wins Indore Municipal Corporation Ward-83 By-Polls By Over 4K Votes

7 Iconic Ganesh Idols In Indore: A Must-Visit For Every Devotee!

7 Iconic Ganesh Idols In Indore: A Must-Visit For Every Devotee!

MP September 13 Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Hit State After Sept 15; Flood Alert For Gwalior,...

MP September 13 Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Hit State After Sept 15; Flood Alert For Gwalior,...

Major Security Concern: Armed Thieves Steal 5 Sandalwood Trees In 1 Hour At MGM Medical College

Major Security Concern: Armed Thieves Steal 5 Sandalwood Trees In 1 Hour At MGM Medical College

Indore City Director Selected For Platform Busan, 2024

Indore City Director Selected For Platform Busan, 2024