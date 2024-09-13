BJP’s Jitendra Rathore Wins Indore Municipal Corporation Ward-83 By-Polls By Over 4K Votes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate Jitendra Rathore won bypolls held in ward 83 of Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday. Rathore defeated Congress candidate Vikas Joshi by 4255 votes.

Deputy District Election Officer Rajendra Raghuvanshi informed that the counting of votes began at 9 a.m. at Nehru Stadium. Eleven tables were set up for the counting, with four tables kept in reserve. Elaborate arrangements were made for the process.

BJP candidate Rathore secured a total of 6,490 votes, while Congress candidate Joshi received only 2,235 votes.

It is notable that following the death of BJP councillor Kamal Laddha from IMC ward-83, the seat fell vacant and the by-election was conducted. Voting for this seat was held on Wednesday, where out of 21,700 voters, only 8,900 cast their votes, accounting for a turnout of just 41.32%.

EVMs Secured After Voting; Results Declared at Nehru Stadium

All schools and colleges located in the ward were closed, and a holiday was also declared in Anganwadis. Business establishments and employees were given a day off for voting on the instructions of the collector.

After the voting was completed, EVMs were placed in the strong room set up at Nehru Stadium. There were six candidates in the fray. The BJP had fielded Jitendra (Jitu) Rathore, while Congress had fielded Vikas Joshi. The counting of votes began at Nehru Stadium on Friday morning. Elaborate arrangements were made for the counting of votes.