BJP Sheds State's 'Bimaru' Tag: Chouhan

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP State vice-president Nagarsingh Chouhan recounted how Madhya Pradesh earned a tag of “Bimaru” Pradesh under Digvijay Singh’s 10-year Congress-rule and how BJP changed the face of the State during its 18-year tenure.

Speaking to the mediapersons, here on Thursday, he said that before 2003, there was a Congress government in the State. Then Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh run the government for 10 years, but the State was kept in darkness, there was neither electricity nor water, and there was no sign of roads.

It used to take 8 hours to go from Alirajpur to Indore, we get electricity only for four to five hours, the system of education was bad, teachers used to work on meagre salaries.

The BJP has worked to bring happiness in the lives of the common people by connecting them with the plans, making many schemes to take the State towards a developed State.

Chouhan also took 15-month Kamal Nath government at a task saying that Congress government only be fooled people by making fake promises and stopping many public-friendly government schemes which were started by the BJP government in the past. Chouhan made it clear that BJP will once again form government in State as well as at the Centre.

