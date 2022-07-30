e-Paper Get App

BJP retains president post in Alirajpur, wins vice president post too

BJP candidate Anita Nagar Singh Chouhan was re-elected after securing 12 votes out of 13. On the other hand, Congress Hazari Ajnar received only one vote.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 11:36 PM IST
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The result of the elections for Alirajpur district panchayat was declared on Saturday. BJP again occupied the topmost position in the elections with a huge majority. BJP candidate Anita Nagar Singh Chouhan was re-elected after securing 12 votes out of 13. On the other hand, Congress Hazari Ajnar received only one vote.

Similarly, Surekha Thakrala was declared unopposed for the post of district panchayat vice president. During this, collector Raghavendra Singh issued official certificates to the winning candidates.

The BJP has strengthened its hold over the tribal-dominated Alirajpur district by capturing the post of district panchayat president and vice-president.

On the success of Anita Chauhan and Thakrala, there was an atmosphere of celebration among the workers of the BJP. A procession was also taken out by the party members. On this occasion, BJP vice president Nagar Singh Chauhan, BJP district president Vakil Singh Thakrala, Jobat MLA Sulochana Rawat, former MLA Madho Singh Davar, BJP leader Kishore Shah, Bhadu Bhai Pachaya, Inder Singh Chauhan, Bhagwati Prasad Jaiswal, NAPA president Ritesh Davar, NAPA vice president Santosh Maku Parwal, and many other were also present.

