Alirajpur: Collector conducts surprise inspection of 35 ashram-hostels

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A surprise inspection of 35 ashrams and hostels was conducted by the collector Raghvendra Singh on Sunday evening.

He was assisted by a team of revenue officers, naib tehsildar, and Tribal Affairs Department assistant commissioner Janki Yadav.

The collector reached four hostels including Government Boys Hostel Badi, Ambua to analyse their conditions. Similarly, Janki Yadav visited 11 such spots, Alirajpur revenue officer Laxmi Gamad covered four and the same number of hostels were inspected by Jobat revenue officer DN Singh.

The officials took stock of the arrangements for food, cleanliness, accommodation, electricity, and others from the staff member. Warnings were issued at many places for lack of proper stock of food and cleanliness.

Collector chair time limit meeting

A time limit meeting was chaired by collector Raghvendra Singh. He gave necessary directions to the heads of the departments, while reviewing the department-wise papers.

Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan', he directed officials to create awareness among citizens related to the Indian flag's code of conduct. He was instructed to ensure a proper and adequate electrical system in the hostels and ashrams. In the meeting, he also inquired about the progress of Mukhyamantri Bhu Adhikar Awas Yojana, e-KYC, and Sickle Cell campaign. Chief Executive Officer, District Panchayat Sanskriti Jain, Assistant Commissioner Tribal Affairs Department Janki Yadav, and many others were also present.