Alirajpur: Start construction under PMAY or be ready to pay back money in week, says Panchayat CEO

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The government has issued orders that the amount provided to the district's village beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) be returned to the government if the beneficiaries do not start construction of their house within a week. A list of 1577 beneficiaries has already been prepared across the gram panchayats of people who have not yet started the construction of their houses.

District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Sanskriti Jain said that despite the continuous efforts of the government, the construction of houses has not been initiated by the above beneficiaries. She added that even after the last warning, some beneficiaries have shown no interest in starting construction work. Therefore, the amount released for the construction of the house will be taken back soon.

Reportedly, some beneficiaries under PMAY had simply parked the money received from the government in their bank account even after a period of one year. The said beneficiaries have been given a deadline of one week.

Among 1,577 beneficiaries, 230 belong to the different villages of Alirajpur district, 437 from Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar, 108 from Jobat, 322 from Kathiwada district, 164 from Sondwa, and 316 from different villages of UdaiGarh.