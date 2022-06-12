BJP MP takes up Gadkari's challenge, demands 15,000 cr for 'shedding flab'

MP Anil Firojia | Anil Firojia/FB

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Accepting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's fund for weight loss challenge, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ujjain Anil Firojiya claimed to have reduced 15 kg weight in less than four months and is entitled to get Rs 15,000 crore fund for development in his constituency as promised by Gadkari.

Firojiya, a first-time MP said that in order to motivate him to get fit, Gadkari had said that funds for development works would be only allocated to him if he loses weight.

In a public event, the Union Minister had said that he would allocate Rs 1,000 crore to Firojiya for each kg weight loss, said the BJP MP.

Speaking to ANI, Firojiya said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Fit India' movement. Union Miniter Nitin Gadkari had told me on stage that for each kilogram I lose, I will earn Rs 1,000 crore for development works in Ujjain. I took it as a challenge and have lost 15 kg so far. I will reduce it further and request him to release funds as promised." "If weight loss brings more budget allocation for Ujjain, I am ready to continue my fitness regime for the development of the constituency," he said.

The BJP MP said he follows a strict diet chart for weight loss.

Explaining his fitness regime, Firojiya said, "I wake up 5.30 in the morning and then go for morning walk. My morning workout includes running, exercise and yoga. I follow an Ayurvedic diet chart. I take light breakfast. For lunch and dinner, I eat salad, one bowl of green vegetables and one roti made up of mixed cereals. Occasionally I take carrot soup or dry fruits in between." Earlier in February this year, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a public event in Ujjain had said, "I made a condition for allocating funds to Firojiya ji. Once my weight was 135 kg more than that of Firojiya ji. But now my weight is 93 kg. I showed him my old photograph. It is hard to recognise me in that photo. I will allocate Rs 1,000 crore for each kg he loses."

