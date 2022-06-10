Ujjain: Simhastha scenes revisited on Ganga Dussehra

Shri Panchayati Juna Akhara office-bearers along with Mahamandleshwars perform abhishek-pujan of the deities at Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad office in Ujjain on Thursday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A mini Simhastha fair was seen in the Neelganga area on Thursday. Bhasma-wrapped Naga sadhus came out on the streets proclaiming Har Har Mahadev. When they came out with a trident, sword, arrow, axe and bow in their hands, people kept them watching with much interest.

The occasion was Ganga Dussehra. Ganga Dussehra festival was organised like every year on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month. As all Covid-19 restrictions have been removed, the festival was quite spectacular. Sanyasis associated with Shaiv ??Akhara took bath in the Neelganga Sarovar. The Peshwai started from the Akhara Parishad office amidst the sound of the trumpet and the conch. Most of the sadhu-sanyasis were marching barefoot while Mahamandleshwars were riding on chariots.

Sadhus and sanyasis wave traditional arms before marching for the Peshwai | FP PHOTO

When the Naga sadhus came out on the streets, people thronged to welcome them. The journey reached Neelganga Sarovar via the Simhastha halt. Abhishek and Maha Aarti were performed here. A large number of saints participated in the programme. The general secretary of the Akhara Parishad Hari Giri, Prem Giri, Narayan Giri, Mahamandaleshwar Shaileshanand Giri and Rameshwar Giri were prominent among them. Akhara Parishad president Ravindra Puri could not attend the event.

In the evening, Nritya Vandana was presented by the artists of Ninad Academy and then the Bhajan Sandhya of Hariyana’s Jogi Jangam was enjoyed by the people.