Ujjain: Bike-borne miscreants snatch woman’s gold chain

Daylight robbery near Teen Batti square

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 01:43 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the midst of the preparations for the local body elections, once again snatchers laid their hands on a gold chain. They pulled a woman’s chain near the crowded Teen Batti Chouraha, here on Thursday.

Victim Shikha, wife of Vishwas Pandya, a resident of Azad Nagar on Dewas Road, was going on a scooter with her son from the direction of Durga Plaza to Teen Batti Chouraha. She had to attend a family function organised in Singpuri area. At around 2 pm two youths who came on a black Pulsar bike swooped on her neck and dragged her gold chain weighing one and a half tola (about 15 gram). The woman immediately reached the Madhav Nagar police station and lodged a complaint. The woman’s husband is a deputy manager in HDFC Bank.

On the complaint of the woman, the team of Madhav Nagar Police and CSP Vinod Kumar Meena started searching for the miscreants but the miscreants could not be traced. The woman’s son Jai Pandya told that the youths had covered their faces with cloth and were wearing black glasses. There was no number plate on the bike. After pulling the chain, the accused took a left turn from the Teen Batti Chouraha and sped towards Sindhi Colony Chouraha.

