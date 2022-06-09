Ujjain: Divisional road safety committee meeting; outdated vehicles must be phased out, says Divisional commissioner

Divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav addresses the Divisional Road Safety Committee meeting in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav, in a meeting of the Divisional Road Safety Committee here on Wednesday, directed the collectors of all the districts of the division through video conferencing to put the old vehicles whose fitness certificates have expired out of circulation and to run a campaign against them. He also directed that all the collectors should prepare a district-level plan, which should contain the data, contact numbers etc of all the drivers and accident victims.

Commissioner instructed that the collectors should not work on the old pattern. “Where major accidents occur, specifically look at how the occurrence of the accident can be reduced or eliminated,” he said adding, the responsibility of district-level road safety committees has increased adding that some points are connected with other districts as well. . He said that meetings of the Road Safety Committee should be held regularly twice a month and the suggestions received in the committee should be compulsorily forwarded.

The commissioner said that a policy of road safety has also been made in the state. He said that the license of vans or other vehicles taking children to school should be compulsorily checked and the verification of drivers should also be done compulsorily. He directed that physical tests should be done compulsorily while issuing vehicle licenses or while renewing the license. Also, it should be ensured that the driver is well versed in driving.

Inspector General of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that whenever there is a road accident, people get injured and their lives are also lost. “Our effort should be to bring down the road accidents,” he said adding, the result of work done by various SPs for road safety should be measured and should be reviewed in a month or two and any deficiency should be rectified. Run campaign for awareness, he directed.