'BJP Misused Government Money' In MP Polls, Alleges Congress' Jitu Patwari

Jitu Patwari |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has alleged that the BJP has misused government money in the state polls, and the district party leaders have given a detailed report on it.

"In the meeting, we spoke about the reasons for defeat (in the state election), it is clear how much BJP has misused government money, and district admins of Congress gave a detailed report on this," he told ANI, after holding a meeting with the party leaders in Bhopal.

On how to move forward for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said the party received a lot of positive opinions.

"Workers are enthusiastic even after the loss. The biggest thing is that the basic mantra given by all the district in-charges is that now the Congress will not run on 'Main' (me) but on 'Hum' (us)," Patwari said.

He further said that the party has taken a resolution of five points to take its ideas to every home.

"I believe that with a collective narrative, the Congress Party has taken a resolution of 5 points to take its ideas to every home. 'Sangharsh, Sanvad, Samanvey'. Together, we will spread the party's ideology in the Lok Sabha elections by touring from place to place and once again, we will all move ahead with the project of protecting the country's identity and democracy," he added.

Party MLAs, district president, district in-charge, AICC in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Jitendra Singh, State Congress President Jitu Patwari, former CM Digvijaya Singh, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and other leaders were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Singh, who visited the city for the first time after becoming the AICC state in-charge, said even after the loss in state polls, there is still a lot of enthusiasm among all the party workers.

"I have talked to many party workers and I am very happy that the Congress Party may not have given a good performance in the last assembly elections but there is still a lot of enthusiasm among all the workers. Today we have organised a meeting to discuss the preparations and process for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Singh said.