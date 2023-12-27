 Indore: Employee Of Bullion Trader Held With Cash, Gold, Silver Worth Rs 10 Lakh
Indore: Employee Of Bullion Trader Held With Cash, Gold, Silver Worth Rs 10 Lakh

He had allegedly stolen the ornaments within five months.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 02:38 AM IST
Indore: Employee Of Bullion Trader Held With Cash, Gold, Silver Worth Rs 10 Lakh | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of a bullion trader was arrested for stealing gold and silver ornaments from the shop in Sarafa area, police said on Tuesday. Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and gold- silver ornaments worth more than Rs10 lakh were recovered from him and is being questioned further.  

Sarafa police station in-charge said that trader Navin Kumar Sharma lodged a complaint that his employee Ritik Sharma, a resident of Chhatripura area has stolen silver and gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees from the shops within four to five months.

The police arrested the accused and recovered Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, around 650 gram of silver and around 30 gram of gold from him. The value of the recovered goods is over Rs10 lakh. He had allegedly stolen cash when he was told to deposit it to the bank account.  

Police said that the accused was caught by the trader a few months ago and he was warned not to steal the ornaments but he again started to steal the same, which led the trader to lodge a complaint with the police. The accused is on police remand and is being questioned further. 

