BJP Made MP Bemisal Rajya, Says Guj CM

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, on Tuesday, said that the BJP government in MP has brought out the state from the status of BIMARU status and made it to ‘Bemisal Rajya’ under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Addressing an election meeting in Dhamnod village in Ratlam Rural assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate Mathuralal Damar, he said the MP state budget has touched Rs 3 lakh crore from Rs 23,000 crore. Special efforts and provisions have been made by the BJP government for the ST, SC and backward class people.

Per capita income in MP has reached Rs 1.40 lakh per annum from Rs 7,000. This could be possible because of the sincere efforts of the BJP-led government in MP.

CM Patel said that the picture of MP has changed in the last 18 years as more than 5 lakh km of roads have been constructed and all-round developments have taken place. The number of tourists has also reached 9 crore, up from 64,000 earlier.

He said that the BJP is for the development of all, and based on this theme, welfare schemes of the Union and state governments of the BJP have been framed. He said that it is in the interest of our country that in MP, the BJP comes into power again.

District BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera gave a welcome speech. The election meeting was addressed by Gujrat MLA Keyur Bhai Rokadia, sitting BJP MLA Dilip Makwana, district BJP incharge Pradeep Pandey, and BJP candidate Mathuralal Damar.

