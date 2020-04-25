BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya spends birthday eve with quarantined people, sings songs for entertainment

Indore: On the eve of his birthday, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is fond of singing, on Saturday went to a quarantine centre in the city and enthralled people there with his songs.

“It was a musical therapy show from people under quarantine at Madhur marriage garden,” said Vijayvargiya.

In the evening, Vijayvargiya reached the garden located near Choithram Square and sang songs to entrain people under quarantine at the marriage garden.

With nearly 1100 positive cases so far, Indore is the epicentre of coronavirus cases in Central India.

The senior BJP leader stated that the state government is taking all sort of efforts to check the coronavirus cases in the city.

He stated that Indore is a resilient city and it is soon going to defeat coronavirus.

Vijayvarigya birthday is on Sunday and on the eve of his birthday, the BJP leader appealed from his supporters not to gather and celebrate. We have to maintain social distancing and lockdown norms. “So, I request my supporters to remain indoors for the well-being of society. The biggest gift to me on my birthday will be they people remain indoor without breaking any norms of lockdown,” he added.