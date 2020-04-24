Indore: SDMs deployed as incident commanders in 21 coronavirus hot-spots

Focusing on the 21 COVID-19 hotspots of the district, the administration has deployed SDMs as incident commanders in each such area. The commanders will ensure arrangements ranging from contact tracing to sampling of suspected patients, timely testing and institutional quarantine of positive individuals.

The deployment of incident commanders has been done under the guidance of Additional Secretary to the Government of India Abhilaksh Likhi, who is the team leader of the visiting central team constituted by the Union government. SDM Shashwat Sharma has been deployed as the Commander of 7 hotspots. These are Hathipala Daulatganj, Ranipura, Pinjra Bakhal, Juna Pura, Juni Indore, Manik Bagh Colony and Moti Tabela.

SDMs and their hot-spots

SDM Rakesh Sharma's 4 hotspot areas include Ahilya Paltan, Juna Risala, Palhar Nagar and Jinsi Hot Maidan Malharganj. SDM Ravi Kumar Singh will be commander of 2 hotspot areas Chandan Nagar Sector 71 and Sudama Nagar. SDM Sohan Kanash will oversee Khajrana and Tanjim Nagar. Similarly, SDM Bhupendra Rawat will be at Tat Patti Bakhal and Kadav Ghat. SDM Munish Sikarwar-Azad Nagar and Madina Nagar and SDM Anshul Khare have been appointed as Incident Commanders for a hotspot area of Usha Ganj. Apart from this, Abhilash Mishra has been posted as the incident commander for a hotspot in Mhow urban area.

Responsibility of Commanders

The commanders will ensure that the survey, screening and contact tracing in hotspot areas are carried out in a planned and effective manner. In addition, in the survey and screening, the people with symptoms related to corona infection, should take their samples promptly and reach their sample lab in time. In the lab, their testing should be arranged in time, with this, there is no delay in sample testing.

Divisional Commissioner and Collector review work of Commanders

They will also see that the immediate arrangement of the institutional quarantine of those who are found positive in the test is also ensured. Monitoring and supervision of all the above tasks will be ensured by incident commanders. They will also ensure that all the above tasks are done in a timely and effective manner. The district administration has entrusted the responsibility of complete management in these hotspot areas to the hands of Incident Commanders. The works of the incident commanders will be reviewed by the Divisional Commissioner and the Collector. Apart from this, there will also be a review from the state level.