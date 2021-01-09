Bird Flu in Madhya Pradesh: Vetenary department issues advisory in Khargone; hits Khetia's crows

Khargone: In view of bird flu, the Veterinary Department of Khargone district has issued advisory in respect of dead birds in the district. According to the advisory, special monitoring is required over domesticated birds, poultry and poultry products, poultry centers, reservoirs, and migratory birds.
Cases of bird flu were reported in Khargone as well along with eight other districts including Indore, Mandsaur, Agar, Neemuch, Dewas, Ujjain, Khandwa, and Guna of western Madhya Pradesh.
The advisory stated that in case of a large number of deaths, the nearest veterinary institution should be informed and their samples should be made available to the department. Sanitize the infected area.
Also, by laying a layer of salt and lime under the carcass of bird and material for disposal, similarly, the material should be buried between the layer of salt and lime above. After filling the pit, put stones and thorns on top to prevent the digging of pits. Persons exposed to infected birds should immediately contact the nearest health center.
Restriction on transportation of poultry
Khandwa: Additional district magistrate Nanda Bhalave Kushre has issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Code. Under this transportation of chickens from Khargone, Burhanpur, Harda and Indore in the neighboring district of Khandwa has been banned. Ban will remain in force till January 22.
Bird Flu hits Khetia's crows
Khetia: Bird Flu spread in crows are being reported across the state. After developing epicenters in Mandsaur, Indore and other areas of Madhya Pradesh, the H5N1 virus has reached Khetia. An increase in deaths of crows was reported here on Friday, Veterinarian Dr Inder Singh and assistant Khanna have sent carcass for sampling. Tehsildar Rakesh Sastia also toured the area with the team of veterinary hospital. However, no symptoms are reported in the chicken, says Dr Inder Singh. There are no large poultry farms, here as there are only two fixed places for selling meat and fish. There are few other places where meat and fish are sold in openósans permission of the Nagar Palika. Despite the fear of both the viruses, a large crowd was witnessed in the mutton market. The poultry birds are mainly sourced from Shahada, Nandurbar and other poultry farms of Maharashtra. Necessary instructions have been given to the animal husbandries under the direction of the veterinarian.
NIHSAD confirms Bird Flu in dead crow, Section 144 imposed in Guna
Guna: National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) confirmed the H5N1 virus in the carcass of a crow sent by Guna. Animal husbandry department, collector and district magistrate Kumar Purshottam has issued orders to close the district for 7 days till 15th January 2021 within the periphery of Radhaugarh Municipality and also has restricted poultry transportation till then. Administration has imposed Section 144 sub section (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973 in view of the safety of the general public. Purshottam also directed the public to distance themselves from areas prone to infection, observe cleanliness and inform the municipality concerned regarding sick and dead birds. Purshottam has also directed poultry markets to be disinfected and sanitized.
Two birds found dead, samples sent for testing
Kukshi: Samples of two crows found dead in the Kukshi City Government Girls School premises flu have been sent to the Dhar for examination. Dr Gehlot of the Animal Husbandry Department assured locals to not to panic from bird flu and told them to health department if they come across any carcass.
