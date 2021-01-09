Bird flu in Indore: Crow toll 262 in Indore district

Indore: Bird flu continues to spread and take its toll on bird lives in Indore. Meanwhile, the number of crow deaths touched 262 in the district till Saturday. About 14 more crow deaths were reported in the district from various areas including Daly College premises in Residency area.

One koel was also reported dead from Depalpur, but not tested and confirmed for bird flu. The number of storks dying from bird flu is also on the rise, as three were reported in IMC (Indore municipal corporation) campus.

Beside the 14 crows, 9 crows were reported dead in the Shubhdeep College campus on Khandwa Road.

The college campus was inspected and sprayed with medicine and sanitiser, said deputy director of veterinary department Dr Pramod K Sharma. “All the dead crows were buried in the campus premises by digging a 6 feet pit.

The crows were buried in the pit. Before covering the pit, a layer of limestone powder and salt was poured on the crows. Further, the pit was covered with soil.

“The layer of limestone powder and salt breaks the virus and helps in controlling its spread,” Sharma said. Apart from this, nearby poultry farm were also inspected.

//IMC team destroyed 200 chickens & 700 eggs

In view of the possibility of bird flu’s spread through chicken and eggs consumption, IMC team reached several hotels and destroyed the meat and eggs. This hotel operator claimed that there is leftover stock, and they were about to destroy it.

The corporation's team visited several hotels and shops in the city including Delhi Durbar, Punjabi Jayka, Maa Kalka, Fresh Mutton & Chicken Shop, Maa Kripa Chicken Shop. In most hotels here, the team found chicken-made material or freeze chicken. The team seized the goods from the hotel.

About 200 chickens and 700 eggs were destroyed to control the spread.