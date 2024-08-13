Bio-Metric Attendance Mandatory At Madhya Pardesh's Government Officers | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Aheesh Singh has said that attendance of employees and officers of all state government departments located in the district will be registered through bio-metric mode i.e. thumb impression. The salary of employees will be prepared as per bio-metric attendance. Collector Singh passed instructions in the meeting of Time Limit (TL) disposal of documents held here at the Collector office on Monday.

Later talking to media persons he elaborated his initiative. He said that first the initiative will be implemented from Collector Office, wherein he himself will follow his own instruction and register his attendance by thumb impression machine. Collector Singh said that biometric systems are being installed for attendance in offices and it will begin from the Collectorate.

Along with this, all offices have been ordered to install this system and after this, from next month salary will be taken out on the basis of bio-metric attendance. No officer, employee including the collector is untouched in this; this will be applicable to everyone.

During COVID, working of 5 days in a week was begun by declaring Saturday and Sunday holidays. But even after this, there have been continuous complaints of officers not being found on time in the offices.

Taking strict action on this, CM Dr Mohan Yadav recently made everyone's presence mandatory at 10 am in the office by fixing office time from 10 am to 6 pm. But when Collector Singh conducted a surprise inspection, it was found that the officers and employees do not come till 11 am.

After this it was decided that biometric attendance should be made mandatory. Now it is being started from the Collectorate itself. Harish Boyat, state secretary of state government employees union, said that there 26k employees of the state government in the district, including teachers. The decision of Collector Singh is appreciable but maintenance of bio-metric machines should also be taken care of.