Punctuality Suffers: GAD Collects Info On Latecomer Govt Staffers; Same Yardstick Must Be Applied To Officers,' Says Employees’ Association

Punctuality Suffers: GAD Collects Information On Latecomer Government Staffers; Same Yardstick Must Be Applied To Officers,' Says Employees' Association

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The General Administration Department (GAD) is collecting information of those employees who are coming late to their office. So far no action has been taken against the latecomers but soon the employees who fail to put a check on their habit will face the music. In June, the GAD had issued an order asking the government employees to be punctual and had directed them to reach office by 10 am sharp.

A senior officer of GAD said that the departments are maintaining a record of latecomers. The information will be collected and those coming late to their office may face the music. State Secretary, Class Three Employees Association, Umashankar Tiwari said that it is essential to ensure punctuality in office timings and if action is taken against late comers to bring discipline is a welcome move.

However, Tiwari said that the same yardstick should also be applied to the officers as well. Madhya Pradesh Karamchari Manch’s State President Ashok Pandey said that he had earlier also protested against GAD's order directing employees to report to work at 10 am.

The staffers have to work till late night hours as and when required and besides they are not even paid for working extra hours, said Pandey. “Even if any employee reaches late by a few minutes then action should not be taken. If any action is taken against any employee then his organisation will protest the action tooth and nail,” said Pandey.