Bhopal: Visually Impaired Gets Refreshment Cart For Sustenance

Rahul, a visually impaired MA graduate from Narayan Bhag, proudly stands with his new refreshment cart, a gift from a compassionate couple who support people in need through their NGO | ANAND SHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Instead of giving money to people based on their disabilities, one should help them utilise the money for a sustainable cause. One such incident occurred in Narayan Bhag area, where a visually impaired person was gifted a refreshment cart to earn a living. Rahul, a visually impaired resident of Narayan Bhag, used to sell various items like calendars, Bluetooth devices and other everyday goods near Rambhag area. Despite his disability, he roamed in scorching heat for the last three to four years to make a living.

A couple noticed his hard work and determination, realising he had a vision to earn his bread independently. They helped him by buying a refreshment cart and stocking it with refreshments and other items to sell. Upon receiving the cart, Rahul expressed his gratitude, stating, 'I used to work even before this, but now I have a platform to earn my daily bread.' He also mentioned, 'I am an MA graduate in sociology but haven't found a job yet. I continue to apply for jobs at different platforms, but until I secure one, I need to do something to earn a living.' The couple who helped Rahul create videos on social media platforms and the money they earn from their content is spent on assisting those in need. They run an NGO to help people throughout the city and this was their fifth initiative of the month.