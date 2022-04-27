Bhopal: State BJP core committee meeting in Delhi on Thursday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An important meeting of state BJP core committee will be held in Delhi on Thursday to be chaired by the BJP national president JP Nadda, as per party leaders.

As per leaders, the meeting will discuss the party's strategy in regard with upcoming state assembly elections in 2023 inter alia.

Apart from chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan the BJP national general secretary (organization) BL Santosh will be present in the meeting to be held at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Besides election, the party leaders are also expected to discuss how to improve the coordination between the organization and the government and if a cabinet expansion is the need of hour to accommodate certain MLAs whose presence in the cabinet may help the party strengthen its base for the election.

Others to attend the meeting include state BJP affairs in charge P Muralidhar Rao, union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, state BJP president VD Sharma and others.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Fact finding team of communist party returns from Khargone

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:43 PM IST