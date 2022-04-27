Bhopal: Fact finding team of communist party returns from Khargone

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Communist party and its partners in Madhya Pradesh have demanded that action should be taken against people who were part of the Ramnavmi procession in Khargone that was taken out without permission and were with weapons.

A fact finding team consisting of state secretary of Communist Party (M) Jaswinder Singh, member secretary Kailash Limbodiya, secretary Indore CL Sarawat, CPI secretary Rudrapal Yadav and state secretary of Rashtriya Janta Dal Swaroop Nayak visited Khargone on 25 April and interacted with riot hit people and prepared a report on reasons that led to communal riots on Ramnavmi in Khargone.

State Secretary of Communist Party Jaswinder Singh said that local police and administration ignored inputs from the intelligence agencies- perhaps deliberately. Police and administration took action against Muslims only and raised their shops and houses selectively.

“The houses that were demolished were more than 30 years old, and had all documents including electricity and water tax bills. House built under PM Awas Yojna was also raised. Shop of Wasim Sheikh who had lost both arms in an accident was also demolished and he was termed as a rioter,” said Singh.

“BJP had lost 9 out of total 10 Assembly seats in Khargone and Barwani in 2018. Earlier, it used to win 6 to seats. BJP could not digest its defeat and is trying to polarise the atmosphere for electoral gains,” charged the state secretary of Communist Party (M).

The delegation has demanded that compensation should be given to people whose houses have been razed without legal process. Action should be taken against officials who did the demolition drive.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 04:35 PM IST