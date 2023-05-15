 Bhopal: RSKMP declares results of class 5 and 8 exams held on board pattern
55.34 % Madrasa students flunk in Class 8 exam

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The results of Class 5 and Class 8 exams held on board pattern were declared by Rajya Shiksha Kendra on Monday. This was for the first time that students of the two classes studying in Madrasa appeared in board pattern exams. However, their performance remained dismal as 55.34 % Madarsa students of class 8 flunked in the exam.

Of the 2,472 students of Madrasa who took the Class 8 exam, only 1,104 could clear it. The pass percentage of Madarsa students stands at 44.66.

Similarly, of the 3,464 madrasa students who wrote class 5 exam, only 2,169 could clear it bringing the pass percentage to 62.62.

82.27% pass class 5; 76.09% class 8

The pass percentage of Class V stands 82.27 and that of Class VIII at 76.09. After releasing the result, school education minister Inder Singh Parmar congratulated the students. The minister also assured to provide another chance to the students who could not clear the exam; he did not elaborate much on the matter though. As per the officials, the exam for such students might be held in the last week of June.

