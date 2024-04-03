 Indore Power Cut April 4: Power To Remain Disrupted In Ramnagar, Bajran Nagar & More; Check Full Schedule
Indore Power Cut April 4: Power To Remain Disrupted In Ramnagar, Bajran Nagar & More; Check Full Schedule

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 10:45 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of various areas in Indore will face power cuts due to scheduled maintenance to be conducted by the authorities.

As outlined in the official press note, the following areas will experience power cuts:

Ramnagar, Bajran Nagar, Vijayvargiy Nagar and nearby areas will have the power cut from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

OFFICER COLONY, SHANTI NIKETAN and nearby areas will have the power cut from 7:00 pm to 12:00 am.

114 & Army Quarters & Rajiv 1st and nearby areas will have the power cut from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

11 CHITAWAD, NEMAWAR ROAD and nearby areas will have the power cut from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

11 kv feeder, Teen imli chouraha and nearby areas will have the power cut from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Janki nagar, opp vishal tower-1, opp vishal tower-2, and nearby areas will have the power cut from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Janki nanar gate, Savidha complex, 11 KV Nayta Mundla gram, malvi mohalla and nearby areas will have the power cut from 6:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

Ganesh park, Star avenue, sardar tiles factory, Bypass swami narayan mandir and nearby areas will have the power cut from 9:30 pm to 10:00 pm.

Residents in these areas are advised to make necessary arrangements for the temporary lack of electricity during the specified times.

