 Bhopal: Minister Vishwas Sarang Flags Off Second Batch Of 1100 Devotees For Free Ujjain Mahakal Darshan Yatra
Last Sunday, Minister Sarang inaugurated the free Ujjain Mahakal Darshan Yatra of Narela Vidhan Sabha.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Minister Sarang Flags Off Second Batch Of Free Ujjain Mahakal Darshan Yatra | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh Vishwas Kailash Sarang flagged off the second batch from Narela assembly for Ujjain Mahakal Darshan Yatra on Sunday. 

In the second batch, the minister flagged off a total of 1100 devotees with a saffron flag in 200 buses to Mahakal Nagri, Ujjain for darshan of Baba Mahakal on Sunday morning. 

According to information, door-to-door registrations were done for the trip. Also, the trip and all the facilities availed by the devotees are free of cost. Whereas, 3 helpline numbers have been generated for the safety and security for all the passengers.

Minister Sarang said, “Devotees will get free-of-cost darshan of Baba Mahakal of Ujjain in the holy month of Shravan.” All the devotees were enthusiastic for the journey. . 

article-image

Last Sunday, Minister Sarang inaugurated the free Ujjain Mahakal Darshan Yatra of Narela Vidhan Sabha.

He flagged off the first batch of 101 passenger buses. He said that this yatra, which started from the month of Shravan, will start every week on Sunday, in which more than 5 thousand devotees will be able to visit Baba Mahakal free of cost in Ujjain.

He said that door-to-door registration has been done for this yatra in all the 17 wards of the Vidhansabha. Arrangements for breakfast and food have also been made free of cost for the devotees during the Yatra to and from Ujjain.

article-image

