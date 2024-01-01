Bhopal: Man Upset At Wife’s Death Commits Suicide Within Days 

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old man committed suicide by hanging at his place in Khajrana police station area on Monday. It is believed that he took this extreme step as he was tense and upset after the death of his wife a few days ago. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members. According to police, the deceased was identified as Vineet, a resident of Krishna Bagh Colony. He was a driver. A few days ago, his wife had died due to some illness and he was very upset after the incident. The police initiated an investigation into the case and sent the body for autopsy.

Woman hangs self, dies

A 46-year-old woman committed suicide after hanging at her place in the MIG police station area. She hanged herself on Saturday and was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. The reason behind her extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered. The woman had returned from Chennai on Friday after celebrating Christmas with family. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Sunimol Nayar, a resident of MIG Colony. Sunimol’s husband Suresh said that they originally hail from Kerala and had been living in the city for several years. They had gone to Chennai to celebrate Christmas and had returned on Friday. They had planned to visit Sunimol’s mother’s place but Suresh received a contract to install CCTVs at a site so they cancelled their plan and returned to the city. They had an argument over the issue. She had two children. The police initiated a probe into the case to know the actual reason behind her extreme step and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.