Bhopal: Fake social media profile of asst commissioner prepared, demanded Rs 50 for treatment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fake profile of additional commissioner of police Bhopal Sachin Atulkar was generated and Rs 50 were demanded for medical treatment from people, said Bhopal cyber crime police on Sunday.

The IPS officer of 2007 batch is known for his passion for body building. He is also a youth icon. Assistant police commissioner Amit Kumar told Free Press that they came to know that a fake profile had been prepared and a fake message was uploaded with the profile.

Rs 50 from friends were demanded to treat a cancer patient. A UPI and a QR code were attached with the message, he added.

As soon as the message spread, social media operators were contacted to block the account. An instruction was also sent to UPI to stop transactions in the account.

The police came to know that a college student prepared the fake profile. He belongs to Chhattisgarh. But his location was traced in MP.

The details will be collected after which FIR will be registered into the case.

Read Also Bhopal: Summer camp concludes at MKN Sports Academy