Bhopal: Summer camp concludes at MKN Sports Academy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A summer sports camp concluded at MKN Sports Academy here on Sunday. Minister of medical education Vishvas Sarang attended the function and distributed certificates to participants.

As many as 75 players received training at the camp. They were given T shirts. The trainees were administered oath to stay dedicated towards sports.

Sarang motivated trainees to give equal importance to studies and sports. He asked parents not to pressure their wards to study and ignore sports despite their interests. He told them that people were making successful careers in sports and studies were not the only way to succeed.

National players Ajay Sahu, Saloni Singh and Ayush Nahar were felicitated during the event. Sarang also congratulated the organiser Vijay Kumar.

Dara Singh Yadav, Subramanian, Naushad Ali and Rajesh Verma (Sonu) Abhishek Singh were present during the function.

