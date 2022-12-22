Bhopal: Apart From 450 IAS, IPS officers, Nath government also transferred 46 dogs

Madhya Pradesh home minister Dr Narotatm Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Coming down heavily on the previous state government led by Kamal Nath, home minister Narottam Mishra said that the transfer industry was so rampant that in just 165 days, the Nath government transferred 450 IAS and IPS officers. “Not only that, the Congress government even transferred 46 dogs,” he claimed.

He was replying to the No Confidence Motion proposal moved by the Opposition against the state government in assembly on Wednesday.

Castigating the previous government on law and order, the minister said that Bhind was infested with dreaded dacoits. Same situation prevailed in Vindhya region. However, the situation is starkly different in Chouhan government. “Not even a single listed bandit gang is active in state,” he added.

He further said that during the previous regime, Malwa was the centre of nefarious design of banned outfit SIMI. In Shivraj rule, entire SIMI network has been destroyed.

The home minister while referring to murder of the then minister Likhiram Kanwara inside his house in Balaghat during Digvijaya regime, said that no Naxal incident was reported during the tenure of this government in the region.

Six Naxalites were killed in a year. Naxalites carrying cash reward of Rs 1.2 crore have either been killed in encounter or are behind the bars, he added.

On Opposition’s allegation of government obliging Chirayu Hospital during corona period and high deaths reported in the aforesaid hospital, Mishra said, “You saw only deaths and not the 24,000 patients who were cured during corona period in the hospital.”

Questioning Opposition’s allegation, he said that recently MP Congress president Kamal Nath had felicitated Chirayu Hospital owner Ajay Goyanka.

Referring to farmers’ loan waiver scheme of Nath government, he challenged, “I will quit if the Opposition can provide name of even a single person whose Rs 2 lakh loan was waived by the old regime.”

Accusing Nath government of false poll promise of unemployment dole of Rs 4,000 for the jobless, he said that the Shivraj government has been ruling the state for the last 20 years. Congress has remained in the Opposition and will remain in Opposition in future too.