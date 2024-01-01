Bhopal: 4.5L People Ring In New Year At Khajrana Ganesh Temple

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the New Year dawned, a multitude of people gathered at Khajrana Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh, with around 4,50,000 individuals embracing these sacred moments for the commencement of new beginnings. The temple priest adorned the deity and conducted a grand Maha Aarti around 5 am, marking the commencement of the day's worship.

Following this, devotees earnestly began their prayers. The VIP area of the temple remained closed for the day. According to the temple priest Ashok Bhatt - the closure of the VIP zone was aimed at providing an opportunity for common people to offer their prayers directly in front of the deity. On the first day of the year, special arrangements were implemented in the temple for Darshan.

The entire route was transformed into a one-way path, requiring devotees to navigate four lines simultaneously. This one-way route was designed to streamline the process, preventing any hustle and ensuring an organised queue. The temple saw a steady stream of devotees throughout the day, with a notable surge between 3 and 7 pm.

Youngsters, displaying immense enthusiasm, actively participated in the worship, forming a significant portion of the crowd during the day. At the dawn of the New Year, people commenced by seeking the blessings of the lord, aspiring for a year filled with prosperity, joy, and energy.

Zoo witnesses heavy footfall

In a festive celebration to ring in the New Year, the local zoo experienced a bustling footfall of approximately 19,550 visitors on New Year's Eve. However, the following day, as the calendar turned and routine resumed, attendance tapered down to around 16,300 people on New Year's Day, given the constraints of it being a working day. People relished the onset of the New Year in close proximity to nature.