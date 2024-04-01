Bhojshala ASI Survey Day-11: SC Refuses To Stay Bhojshala Survey, Orders 'No Alteration With Religious Structure'

Madhya Pradesh: Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Stop Bhojshala Survey On 11th Day Of Excavation |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court of India, on Monday, dismissed a plea of a Muslim organistaion seeking a stay on the ongoing ASI survey at disputed Bhojshala Complex situated at Madhya Pradesh's Dhar.

The Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society of Dhar had filed a special permission petition in the apex court seeking the cancellation of the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order to conduct the survey at Bhojshala to assess if it is a temple or a mosque.

The top court refused to halt the ongoing work, however, specified that no action should be taken solely based on the ASI report. Additionally, any physical excavation that could harm the religious character of the site should be avoided. The survey may proceed, but actions altering the religious structure is prohibited, the SC stated.

Supreme Court refuses to stay ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) survey in the disputed sites Bhojshala and Kamal Maula Masjid of Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.



Supreme Court issues notice on plea against Madhya Pradesh High Court order directing the Archeological Survey of India to…

Excavation efforts are currently focused on reaching the foundation, with the digging pit behind the sanctum sanctorum now extended from west to east, forming an L shape. Although the foundation has not yet been uncovered, various items, such as the stone used on stairs, have been discovered. The ASI team continues to work diligently on the survey.

Abdul Samad Khan of the Sadar Committee expressed concern over the alleged concealment of significant findings, such as a skull-like object, urging transparency in the handling of discoveries.

Meanwhile, Revenue Department officials, including Patwari and the revenue inspector, were observed taking measurements in the outer area on Sunday.

ASI officials are investigating various technical aspects and documenting their findings as part of the survey report, which is due to be submitted to the High Court within six weeks.