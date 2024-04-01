Madhya Pradesh: Bus Collides At Sehore's Murali Railway Under Bridge; Dozen Injured

Madhya Pradesh: Bus Collides At Sehore's Murali Railway Under Bridge; Leaves Dozen Injured | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus en route to Sehore collided with the wall of Murali Railway under bridge, leaving about a dozen passengers injured on Monday. The mishap occurred around 10:35 in the morning, as informed by the police.

The bus was traveling from Narsinghgarh to Sehore. The eyewitnesses informed that the bus lost control either due to brake failure or driver’s negligence. Later, when informed the Sehore police rushed to spot and took charge of the matter.

According to Traffic Police Sehore in-charge Brajmohan Dhakad, “The bus initially collided with a Tavera vehicle before crashing into the under bridge. Approximately a dozen individuals sustained injuries, with two reported to be in critical condition.”

However, Mandi police station in-charge Maya Singh, revised the injury count and said 16 passengers have been hurt. Currently, all the injured are admitted to hospital receiving treatement.

Himanshu Singh, one of the injured passengers, voiced his concerns over the overcrowding of the bus. He said that despite repeated complaints to the bus conductor regarding overloading, the issue was overlooked.

Police are now conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident.