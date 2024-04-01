 MP: SAF Constable Found Hanging With Dog's Chain At His Residence In Jabalpur, Was Addicted To Alcohol
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Deceased Special Armed Forces (SAF) battalion constable Sachin Kanojia | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident in Jabalpur, a constable of Special Armed Forces (SAF) battalion was found hanging from a dog chain at his own residence on Sunday night. The matter came to light on Monday after the police received the information.

According to Ranjhi police, the deceased has been identified as Constable Sachin Kanojia. He was posted in the DIG office following his father's compassionate appointment. As per the sources, the deceased was addicted to alcohol. 

On the night of the incident, Kanojia allegedly returned home late at night under the influence of alcohol. The police suspect that the deceased had taken his own life by hanging himself in his living room under the influence of intoxication. 

Family finds body hanging at midnight

When the family found Kanojia hanging in the early hours of morning, they rushed him to Ranjhi hospital around 3 am. Despite medical efforts, the attending doctor declared Constable Sachin Kanojia deceased during the examination.

The Ranjhi police station has taken charge of the matter and started to investigate the entire incident. As details continue to emerge, the family remains shocked and disheartened with  the loss of their son

