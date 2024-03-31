MP: EOW Case Against Ex-Anuppur CMHO In ₹7 Crore Scam | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against former chief medical and health officer (CMHO) of Anuppur district for committing financial irregularities while purchasing medical equipment worth Rs 7.11 crore.

The EOW has registered case against 13 accused including former ADM BD Singh, ex-CMHO Dr BD Sonwani, civil surgeon SR Parste, storekeeper and the directors of supply firms. The officials misused the District Mineral Foundation Fund given to the district.

The then CMHO Dr Sonwani purchased medicines, medical equipment from different firms from 2019 to 2022. During investigation, it was found that the procurement process was done off line in place of online. The items were purchased at higher rates.

It was found that the examination table, which was bid for Rs 9,200 by the firm from Katni, the officials procured it for Rs 18,000 from a Bhopal firm.

Similarly, electric needle syringe destroyer was purchased for Rs 2,400 in place of Rs 800. The air conditioners too were procured at higher rates though the bid awarded to company was ready to supply ACs at lower prices.

The investigation also revealed that CMHO gave the supply orders to two Bhopal firms and one Indore firm, which are owned by a family - father, son and daughter-in-law. Thus, the health department caused financial loss of Rs 33.69 lakh to the state coffers by allocating the work orders to non-approved firms.

The DMFF

Through an amendment in Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act, 2015, the union government has made a provision for establishment of District Mineral Foundation Fund (DMFF) in districts where mining is done. Accordingly, Section 9(B) of the MMDR Act provides for the establishment of DMFF as a non-profit body. Its objective is to work for benefit of persons and areas affected by mining. So far, DMFFs have been set up in 645 districts in 23 states.