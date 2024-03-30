Bhopal Power Cut Plan March 31: Power To Remain Disrupted In; Check Full List Below | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state electricity board has announced the schedule of power outage in various parts of Bhopal on Sunday. Power in Bhopal city will be cut for 2 to 6 hours in different areas on March 31. The power disruptions are neccessary for the maintainance work going on in the city.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Residents of Brij Colony and nearest area will be witnessing power outage of 6 hours on Sunday.

Time: 10:00 Am to 04:00 Pm

Area: Power will be disrupted in Pipaliya Pende Khan and nearest area for 2 hours in the morning.

Time: 06:00 Am to 08:00 Am

Area: Similarly, the poeople in Barkheda Pathani, 3 C Sector, Narendra Nagar and nearest area will be facing power cut for 6 hours on March 31.

Time: 10:00 Am to 04:00 Pm

Area: Also, there will be no power in Saraswat Nagar, Indra Nagar and nearest areas for 2 hours in the evening.

Time: 04:00 Pm to 06:00 Pm

It is recommended that Bhopal locals get ready for a brief power outage on March 31. The planned blackouts are required in order to perform critical maintenance and upgrades that guarantee the uninterrupted operation of the local electricity network. Residents should use this time to make the necessary preparations so they can deal with the brief interruption in power supply during the designated hours.

Residents can get help by getting in touch with the local electrical authority if they have any questions or concerns about the schedule for power outages.