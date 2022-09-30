Bhikangaon: Votes of independent candidates to decide council president

Representative Image

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress registered victory over an equal number of wards that is 6 out of 15 in the city. Due to capturing of the remaining three seats by the independent candidates, the power of electing the next Bhikangaon council president goes straight into their hands. Notably, their votes will decide the results.

Also the president’s post of the city is reserved for women of other backward classes (OBC). In this order, only Ward No 1, 3, 5, 10, 11, and 14’s winning candidates are eligible for contesting presidential election, as each party including independent candidate owes two seats won by an OBC woman among the mentioned wards.

Reportedly, the results of civic elections were announced on Friday after the counting of votes at Jan Nayak Tantya Mama Govt College, Bhikangaon. After the results, the returning officer and SDM Shirali Jain presented certificates to the winning candidates.

During this, Ward No 15’s BJP candidate Nakul Kapse got the maximum number of votes that is 923 by defeating Congress's Ankit Choubey by 834 who received only 89 votes.

It is noteworthy that both BJP and Congress are claiming to form the council but, without the support of independent candidates the idea of capturing the president seat is out of reach for both the parties.