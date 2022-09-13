Bhikangaon: BJP ST mandal president quits post, accuses party of selling tickets

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 09:14 PM IST
Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A bunch of resignations in poll-bound Bhikangaon were witnessed as soon as BJP announced its first list of candidates ahead of local body elections. A total of 45 nomination papers were submitted on the last date of nominations on Monday. On the other hand, Congress has not announced the names of its prospective candidates as of now.  

BJP ST mandal's president gave his resignation from the post on the last date of filing nominations. He also has accused BJP of selling tickets to other ward candidates. 

A heavy rush of candidates was witnessed on the last date of filing nomination papers. BJP has fielded two-thirds of female candidates in the 15 wards. Women candidates have been given opportunities from Ward No 01, 03, 05, 07, 08, 10, 11, 13, 14 and 15 while male candidates have been fielded from the remaining wards.  

A total of 86 women candidates & 46 male candidates have filed nomination papers taking the total number of nominations filed to 132.

