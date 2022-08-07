e-Paper Get App

Bhikangaon: Janpad panchayat president, vice president take oath separately

Panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) OP Sharma administered the oaths at the premises here on Saturday.

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The newly elected janpad panchayat president and vice-president took their oaths in different sessions highlighting factionalism in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The programme which was scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m started one and a half hours late due to mismanagement. On this occasion president, SaradarRawat promised to complete the development works of Bhikangaon.

On the other hand vice president, Dinesh Jaiswal said that he will always be ready to serve the citizens of the area. After the event, newly elected post holders inaugurated their respective new offices.

'Honour my husband before me'

Bhikangaon: The newly-elected janpad panchayat member from Ward no 25 Nima Bai Anil Sabale demanded that her husband, Anil be honoured before her as he had worked day and night for her victory and she wanted to give all the credit to him. After which the whole auditorium erupted with applause. Notably, the honouring ceremony was organised at the district auditorium.

'Programme turned into political event'

City Congress president Mahesh Verma alleged that the programme was turned into a political event. President and vice president took oath separately and district members were seen sitting in the back while BJP leaders occupied the front rows.

Bhikangaon farmers demand increase in weighing bridge and porters
