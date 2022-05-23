Bhikangaon farmers demand increase in weighing bridge and porters

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Frustrated by the long wait to sell their produce, a large number of farmers from Bhikangaon and its adjoining villages in Khargone district have demanded an increase in weighing bridges and porters at the procurement centre.

With hundreds of farmers waiting outside the procurement centre situated on Khandwa- Baroda state highway in temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius to sell their produce to the government, scenes of demonstration are becoming common across the state.

Farmers who spent the day under open sky for the last three days said most mandis are not equipped with a weigh bridge that can quickly weigh a loaded and unloaded trolley to determine the produce.

The current process involves emptying a trolley on the ground, distributing the content in sacks, weighing them and sealing them. It takes up to 80 minutes to weigh a 40-quintal trolley.

On Monday, tehsildar Dr Nidhi Verma gave necessary instructions to the marketing society, but once again the procurement centre faced a shortage of gunny bags in the afternoon. The centre got bags in the evening, causing a lot of trouble to the farmers.

Farmers and officials who were present at the centre said that the authority forwarded messages to the farmers in bulk and this is the reason for the sudden rush as May 30 will be the last day of procurement.

Centre in-charge Kamal Yadav said that it all started after the department forwarded bulk messages to farmers on Friday. After getting messages, hundreds of remaining farmers thronged the procurement centre directly with their produce. Since Saturday and Sunday were holidays, not a single grain was procured on those two days. On Monday, about 250 vehicles queued outside the procurement centre. In the given situation, there has been an increase in the number of labourers.

Yadav added that a total of 2434 farmers have registered at the Bhikangaon procurement centre, of which 1255 farmers have already weighed their produce. On Monday, more than 200 vehicles were parked on Khandwa-Baroda state highway. At the same time, Rs 3.28 crore is yet to be given to 340 farmers.

