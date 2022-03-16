Bhikangaon: Bhagoriya haat makes for perfect blend of tradition and modernity

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The seven-day-long 'Bhagoriya', a renowned tribal festival, entered the fifth day on Tuesday. The festival will continue till March 17.

A Bhagoriya haat has been set up in Bhikangaon village, where a mixture of age-old tradition and modernisation could be witnessed.

The festival saw a large number of tribal men wearing Dhoti- turban and women sporting ghaghara-cholis throng the haat with great enthusiasm, fun and frolic and were seen dancing to the beats of traditional drums. Groups of tribal people could be been seen greeting each other by applying gulal on other's faces, ahead of the festival of colours - Holi.

Both Congress and BJP party workers were seen conducting rallies during the festival.

BJP took out a colourful rally from the marketing society located at Chhota square which passed through prominent intersections, while the Congress took out a rally from the MLA office that passed through important parts of the town.

The festival was monitored through cameras and police officials deployed at various squares to ensure safety and thwart off any untoward incident, while administrative officers were reviewing the arrangements for maintaining a tranquil atmosphere at the fair.

