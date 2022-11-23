Bhikangaon: Good rain, sufficient urea make conditions right for wheat sowing

FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing sowing season, the area under wheat cultivation in the region is likely to increase this year thanks to good rain and the availability of sufficient urea. Many farmers are queueing for urea, who have yet to sow wheat in their fields.

As per the data available, till November 22, this year, more than six times urea has been sold in cash. To facilitate distribution, the administration has engaged nine marketing societies and private shops.

Ajay Solanki, in charge of the marketing union, said that this year, farmers are taking more urea compared to the previous year.

Last year till November 22, 896 sacks were given to the farmers and this year till November 22, as many as 5,744 sacks of urea were distributed in cash to about two thousand farmers. Apart from this, farmers are buying from societies and private shops as well.

Solanki added that in the last eight to 10 days, demand for urea has increased manifold and to fulfil the need, we distributed as many as 2,910 bags of urea to 1,056 farmers in the last eight days. The distribution is still going on.

SDM Milind Dhoke said that due to good rains this year, the area under wheat cultivation has increased and to ensure that the farmers do not face the crisis of urea and there is no black market, the agriculture department and the revenue team is continuously checking urea fertiliser.

“We are continuously inspecting the marketing association centre and private shops. On Tuesday also the marketing association located in Mandi distributed urea to the farmers. Officials there also discussed farmers' problems with them and ensured redress of these problems on the spot,' SDM Dhoke said. “There is an ample amount of urea available at the centres,” SDM added.

Acreage likely to increase this year

The branch in-charge of the Agriculture Department BL Dudwe told that last year a total of 27,425 hectares of wheat was sown and this year 15m665 hectares have already been sown. Only 55 to 60 per cent of wheat has been sown so far and sowing will continue till December 15. Hopefully, the acerage will cross the previous year's mark as many of the farmers who have yet to sow wheat in their farms are purchasing urea to ensure they have sufficient quantity of urea with them at the time of sowing.