Bhikangaon: 'No discrimination in development work'

FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Municipal Council body was held here at the Municipal Council premises on Sunday. Addressing the programme, council president Poonam Amit Jaiswal assured that development of all 15 wards will be done without any discrimination.

During the programme, CMO Mohansingh Alava first administered the oath to president Jaiswal, after which the councillors were sworn in. Four BJP and two independent councillors abstained from the programme and it was matter of discussion.

Congress MLA Jhuma Solanki from Bhikangaon was also present during the programme.

Addressing the programme, MLA Solanki praised development activities carried out under the able leadership of Jaiswal. She said that 24-hour drinking water facility, Amrit Yojana and other schemes which are necessary for the development of the village have been achieved thanks to the support from Jaiswal.

Kasrawad MLA Sachin Yadav and Khargone MLA Ravi Joshi also congratulated the newly constituted council.

During this, district vice president Dinesh Jaiswal, Sanawad Municipal Council president Inder Birla, former Municipal Council president Subhash Jaiswal and others were also present.

Council president Jaiswal presented acceptance letters worth more than Rs 20 lakh to 24 beneficiaries of pension scheme, Sambal Yojana, PM Svanidhi and other works. At the same time, 10 employees who did excellent work in the city council were felicitated.

Read Also Bhikangaon: Votes of independent candidates to decide council president